Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life [Image 2 of 2]

    Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life

    MOUNT VERNON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    A flipped automobile burns alongside a stretch of state Route 229, west of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2021. Just moments before, Ohio Military Reserve 1st Lt. Heidi Peterson, a trained nurse, was driving home from her monthly training drill when she noticed a car flipped and burning alongside the road, and someone inside was yelling for help. After pulling over, Peterson rescued a man from the burning vehicle, moved him to safety and provided first aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 17:45
    Photo ID: 7177498
    VIRIN: 211114-Z-A3541-1948
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 485.89 KB
    Location: MOUNT VERNON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life
    Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ohio Military Reserve member&rsquo;s nursing skills, quick actions save life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    nurse
    hero
    award
    National Nurses Week
    National Nurses Day
    Ohioans Serving Ohioans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT