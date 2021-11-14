Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life

A flipped automobile burns alongside a stretch of state Route 229, west of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2021. Just moments before, Ohio Military Reserve 1st Lt. Heidi Peterson, a trained nurse, was driving home from her monthly training drill when she noticed a car flipped and burning alongside the road, and someone inside was yelling for help. After pulling over, Peterson rescued a man from the burning vehicle, moved him to safety and provided first aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

