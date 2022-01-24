Ohio Military Reserve 1st Lt. Heidi Peterson, a trained nurse, stands with the Citizen’s Cross award after being recognized for saving a man from a burning car in November 2021 near Mount Vernon, Ohio. Peterson received the award from the Mount Vernon Fire Department at a Mount Vernon City Council meeting in January.
Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life
Ohio
