Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life

Ohio Military Reserve 1st Lt. Heidi Peterson, a trained nurse, stands with the Citizen’s Cross award after being recognized for saving a man from a burning car in November 2021 near Mount Vernon, Ohio. Peterson received the award from the Mount Vernon Fire Department at a Mount Vernon City Council meeting in January.

