Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life [Image 1 of 2]

    Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life

    MOUNT VERNON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Military Reserve 1st Lt. Heidi Peterson, a trained nurse, stands with the Citizen’s Cross award after being recognized for saving a man from a burning car in November 2021 near Mount Vernon, Ohio. Peterson received the award from the Mount Vernon Fire Department at a Mount Vernon City Council meeting in January.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 17:45
    Photo ID: 7177497
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-A3541-1053
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 212.61 KB
    Location: MOUNT VERNON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life
    Ohio Military Reserve member’s nursing skills, quick actions save life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ohio Military Reserve member&rsquo;s nursing skills, quick actions save life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    nurse
    hero
    award
    National Nurses Week
    National Nurses Day
    Ohioans Serving Ohioans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT