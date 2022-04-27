Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass presents a challenge coin to Sandra Flores, Child Development Center 2 childcare provider, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 27, 2022. During her visit, Bass personally recognized Sandra Flores, Remy Wilkins and Brittany Bell for their longtime support and dedication to military childcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 11:26 Photo ID: 7176471 VIRIN: 220427-F-VY285-1036 Resolution: 6248x4463 Size: 2.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits CDC 2 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.