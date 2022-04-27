Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits CDC 2 [Image 1 of 3]

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits CDC 2

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass presents a challenge coin to Sandra Flores, Child Development Center 2 childcare provider, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 27, 2022. During her visit, Bass personally recognized Sandra Flores, Remy Wilkins and Brittany Bell for their longtime support and dedication to military childcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass visits CDC 2 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

