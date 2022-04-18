Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Special Operations Squadron trains

    8th Special Operations Squadron trains

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A CV-22 assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron conducts training Apr 18, 2022. The primary mission of the 8th SOS is to provide rapid global response supporting long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of Special Operations Forces in hostile or denied territories, during day, night, and adverse weather, under one period of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Rito Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 10:07
    Photo ID: 7176254
    VIRIN: 220419-F-OQ858-1022
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.14 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    This work, 8th Special Operations Squadron trains, by SSgt Rito Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    Special Operations
    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    panhandle

