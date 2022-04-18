8th Special Operations Squadron trains

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron looks out the back of a CV-22 Osprey during training, Apr 18, 2022. The primary mission of the 8th SOS is to provide rapid global response supporting long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of Special Operations Forces in hostile or denied territories, during day, night, and adverse weather, under one period of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Rito Smith)

