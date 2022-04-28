SAUSHEC Research Day highlights importance of continued learning, exploration

Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, poses for a photo with the award winners and leaders at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Research Day at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 28, 2022. The event featured podium and poster presentations given by Army and Air Force residents and fellows from BAMC and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. (U.S. Army photo by Garron Webster)
