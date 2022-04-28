Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAUSHEC Research Day highlights importance of continued learning, exploration [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Garron Webster 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, poses for a photo with the award winners and leaders at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Research Day at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 28, 2022. The event featured podium and poster presentations given by Army and Air Force residents and fellows from BAMC and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. (U.S. Army photo by Garron Webster)

