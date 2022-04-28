SAUSHEC Research Day highlights importance of continued learning, exploration

Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director, congratulates Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Krell, Staff Surgical Oncology, for earning the 2nd Quarter FY22 Scholarship in Action Award during the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Research Day at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 28, 2022. Krell’s research paper “Neoadjuvant Therapy for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma: Propensity-Matched Analysis of Postoperative Complications Using ACS-NSQIP” was published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology. (U.S. Army photo by Garron Webster)

