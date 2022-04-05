Engineering

220504-N-OG067-1184

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2022) - Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Lovell Cooper, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conducts maintenance on an eductor, May 4th, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah C. Mohr)

