Engineering

220504-N-OG067-1145
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2022) - Fireman Alex Weaver, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conducts maintenance on an eductor, May 4th, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah C. Mohr)
Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 10:02
Photo ID:
|7176176
VIRIN:
|220505-N-OG067-1145
|Resolution:
|4371x6557
|Size:
|1.62 MB
Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
