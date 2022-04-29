Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – US Army Support Activity, Fort Dix, NJ / Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 16]

    Fort Dix – US Army Support Activity, Fort Dix, NJ / Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The US Army Support Activity, Fort Dix, NJ had a “Change of Responsibility” on 29 April 2022. The outgoing base Command Sergeant Major was CSM Tamara A. Edwards passing the colors to CSM James W. Van Zlike. Both Commanders spoke during this Ceremony along with the US Army Support Activity Commander COL Jon A. Brierton. The families of outgoing and incoming were in attendance. This event was held on Sharp Field, Fort Dix, NJ. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 08:28
    Photo ID: 7176037
    VIRIN: 220429-O-BC272-364
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 612.18 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – US Army Support Activity, Fort Dix, NJ / Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

