Fort Dix – US Army Support Activity, Fort Dix, NJ / Change of Responsibility Ceremony

The US Army Support Activity, Fort Dix, NJ had a “Change of Responsibility” on 29 April 2022. The outgoing base Command Sergeant Major was CSM Tamara A. Edwards passing the colors to CSM James W. Van Zlike. Both Commanders spoke during this Ceremony along with the US Army Support Activity Commander COL Jon A. Brierton. The families of outgoing and incoming were in attendance. This event was held on Sharp Field, Fort Dix, NJ. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

