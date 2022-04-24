Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th EAMS Jokers are serious about rapid global mobility [Image 6 of 7]

    5th EAMS Jokers are serious about rapid global mobility

    KUWAIT

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justice Gibson, electrical and environmental systems journeyman, 5th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft brake temperature sensor harness in the left main landing gear wheel well for frayed wire, chafing and cuts at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 24, 2022. From May 2021 to May 2022, the 5th EAMS supported 1,300 missions, 19,600 cargo tons, and 8,800 passengers at Ali Al Salem Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th EAMS Jokers are serious about rapid global mobility [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th EAMS Jokers are serious about rapid global mobility

    5th EAMS
    521st AMOW
    ASAB
    Jokers
    Cargo City

