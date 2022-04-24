5th EAMS Jokers are serious about rapid global mobility

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justice Gibson, electrical and environmental systems journeyman, 5th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft brake temperature sensor harness in the left main landing gear wheel well for frayed wire, chafing and cuts at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 24, 2022. From May 2021 to May 2022, the 5th EAMS supported 1,300 missions, 19,600 cargo tons, and 8,800 passengers at Ali Al Salem Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2