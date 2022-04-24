5th EAMS Jokers are serious about rapid global mobility

From left U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joel P. Halpin, C-5M production superintendent, Senior Airman Justice Gibson, electrical and environmental systems journeyman, Tech. Sgt. Richard Shifflett, C-17 avionics technician, and Senior Master Sgt. Theodore S. Holliger, senior enlisted leader, all assigned to the 5th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, pose for a photo next to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 24, 2022. From May 2021 to May 2022, the 5th EAMS supported 1,300 missions, 19,600 cargo tons, and 8,800 passengers at Ali Al Salem Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

