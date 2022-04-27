A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group explains blood transfusion procedures to Hungarian Special Operations Forces as part of a medical training during Exercise Trojan Footprint 2022 near Szolnok, Hungary, April 27, 2022. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 05:24 Photo ID: 7175769 VIRIN: 220427-A-VU095-1137 Resolution: 5713x3809 Size: 13.57 MB Location: SZOLNOK, HU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.