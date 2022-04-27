Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 4 of 4]

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

    SZOLNOK, HUNGARY

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group explains blood transfusion procedures to Hungarian Special Operations Forces as part of a medical training during Exercise Trojan Footprint 2022 near Szolnok, Hungary, April 27, 2022. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 05:24
    Photo ID: 7175769
    VIRIN: 220427-A-VU095-1137
    Resolution: 5713x3809
    Size: 13.57 MB
    Location: SZOLNOK, HU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership
    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership
    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership
    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TrojanFootprint

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT