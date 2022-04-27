Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group finds the posterior tibial pulse on a Hungarian Special Operations Forces (SOF) member while other Hungarian SOF apply a junctional tourniquet as part of medical training during Exercise Trojan Footprint 2022 near Szolnok, Hungary, April 27, 2022. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

