Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An E-3 Sentry assigned to Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, also known as an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, taxis at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 04, 2022, as a part of a precautionary relocation effort due to severe weather warnings around the state of Oklahoma. U.S. Air Force planners typically maintain plans to minimize the impact of severe weather to aircraft and infrastructure, helping prevent damage to national assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 00:05
    Photo ID: 7175555
    VIRIN: 220504-F-GB336-1047
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB
    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB
    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB
    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB
    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB
    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    Tinker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT