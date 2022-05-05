An E-3 Sentry assigned to Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, also known as an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, taxis at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 04, 2022, as a part of a precautionary relocation effort due to severe weather warnings around the state of Oklahoma. U.S. Air Force planners typically maintain plans to minimize the impact of severe weather to aircraft and infrastructure, helping prevent damage to national assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 00:05 Photo ID: 7175555 VIRIN: 220504-F-GB336-1047 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.48 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.