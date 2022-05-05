E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB

E-3 Sentry pilots assigned to Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, pose for a photo at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 04, 2022, as a part of a precautionary relocation effort due to severe weather warnings around the state of Oklahoma. The E-3 Sentry/AWACS hosts an array of specialized capabilities, enabling it to detect, identify and track airborne forces far from the boundaries of the United States or other allied and partner countries while simultaneously directing friendly aircraft movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

