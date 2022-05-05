Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB [Image 1 of 6]

    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    E-3 Sentry pilots assigned to Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, pose for a photo at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 04, 2022, as a part of a precautionary relocation effort due to severe weather warnings around the state of Oklahoma. The E-3 Sentry/AWACS hosts an array of specialized capabilities, enabling it to detect, identify and track airborne forces far from the boundaries of the United States or other allied and partner countries while simultaneously directing friendly aircraft movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 00:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

