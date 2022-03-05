Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Observing wildfire damage [Image 7 of 7]

    Observing wildfire damage

    CAMBRIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers fly a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter above Cambridge, Neb., May 3, 2022, carrying Nebraska Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, and local officials observing damage from the recent Road 702 wildfire, which burned more than 40,000 acres. Residents of Cambridge were ordered to evacuate April 22 as the wildfire approached, fueled by drought conditions and winds in excess of 50 mph, but the path of the fire ultimately spared the town of 1,100 residents.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 23:07
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, NE, US 
    blackhawk
    nebraska
    national guard
    wildfire
    road 702 fire

