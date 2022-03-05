Observing wildfire damage

Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers fly a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter above Cambridge, Neb., May 3, 2022, carrying Nebraska Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, and local officials observing damage from the recent Road 702 wildfire, which burned more than 40,000 acres. Residents of Cambridge were ordered to evacuate April 22 as the wildfire approached, fueled by drought conditions and winds in excess of 50 mph, but the path of the fire ultimately spared the town of 1,100 residents.

