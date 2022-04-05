220504-N-CZ759-1148 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2022) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Nicholas Servatka, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, conducts a maintenance check on aviation transport equipment in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

