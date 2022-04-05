220504-N-CZ759-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class John Weaver, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, transports a pallet of ammunition in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 20:00 Photo ID: 7175246 VIRIN: 220504-N-CZ759-1002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 882.64 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220504-N-CZ759-1002 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.