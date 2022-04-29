Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Huachuca founder’s descendant visits the old Calvary outpost [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Huachuca founder’s descendant visits the old Calvary outpost

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Retired Col. Samuel L. Russell, with the Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute, Carlisle Barracks, Pa., visited with Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, Fort Huachuca and USAICoE commanding general, April 29-30.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 17:36
    Photo ID: 7175041
    VIRIN: 220429-A-JY347-720
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Huachuca founder’s descendant visits the old Calvary outpost [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort huachuca
    Usaicoe
    camp Huachuca
    Whitside

