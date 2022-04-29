Left to Right, John “Dusty” Whitside Samouce of Tucson, Ariz.; retired Col. Samuel L. Russell, Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute, Carlisle Barracks, Pa.; and Stephen Gregory, Fort Huachuca Museum technician, take a look at ledgers from Camp Huachuca, April 29. (Courtesy photo by Caroline Whitside)
April 29, 2022
May 4, 2022
|7175044
|220429-A-JY347-026
|960x640
|85.96 KB
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|2
|0
Camp Huachuca founder’s descendant visits the old Calvary outpost
