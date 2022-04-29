Camp Huachuca founder’s descendant visits the old Calvary outpost

Left to Right, John “Dusty” Whitside Samouce of Tucson, Ariz.; retired Col. Samuel L. Russell, Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute, Carlisle Barracks, Pa.; and Stephen Gregory, Fort Huachuca Museum technician, take a look at ledgers from Camp Huachuca, April 29. (Courtesy photo by Caroline Whitside)

Date Taken: 04.29.2022
Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US