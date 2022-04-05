Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army JROTC visits Navy OCS [Image 1 of 3]

    Army JROTC visits Navy OCS

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220504-N-N0485-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (May 4, 2022) Lt. Christopher Giraldi, an Officer Candidate School (OCS) class officer, provides a site visit tour for Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students from Buffalo, New York, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, May 4. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:24
    Photo ID: 7174352
    VIRIN: 220504-N-TE695-0001
    Resolution: 3120x2077
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army JROTC visits Navy OCS [Image 3 of 3], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army JROTC visits Navy OCS
    Army JROTC visits Navy OCS
    Army JROTC visits Navy OCS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN)
    Naval Education Training Command (NETC)
    Buffalo Army JROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT