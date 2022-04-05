Army JROTC visits Navy OCS

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeremy Paplior, director of Technical Training department, speaks with Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students from Buffalo, New York, during a site visit at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, May 4. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

