Master Sgt. Alphanzo Hunter, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Operations training noncommissioned officer in charge, uses the Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s SmartVoucher at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center March 9, 2022. USAFMCOM’s Army Military Pay Offices are helping deploy DFAS’ SmartVoucher program to automate the Army’s permanent-change-of-station travel voucher claim process. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

