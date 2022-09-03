Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Master Sgt. Alphanzo Hunter, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Operations training noncommissioned officer in charge, uses the Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s SmartVoucher at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center March 9, 2022. USAFMCOM’s Army Military Pay Offices are helping deploy DFAS’ SmartVoucher program to automate the Army’s permanent-change-of-station travel voucher claim process. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 06:43
    Photo ID: 7173235
    VIRIN: 220309-A-IM476-1008
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SmartVoucher [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &lsquo;Game-changing&rsquo; SmartVoucher pays PCSing Soldiers faster

