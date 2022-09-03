Sgt. Maj. Julie Harris, U.S. Army Financial Management Command operations senior enlisted advisor, uses a table device with her myPay pin and password to access the Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s SmartVoucher at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center March 9, 2022. In August 2022, USAFMCOM’s Army Military Pay Offices are helping deploy DFAS’ SmartVoucher program to automate the Army’s permanent-change-of-station travel voucher claim process. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

