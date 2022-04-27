American Gladiators perform, interact with Airmen at Incirlik Air Base

Tanji “Stealth” Johnson (left center) and Alex “Militia” Castro, both members of the athletic competition television show, “American Gladiators”, interact with Airmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 27, 2022. Cast members of “American Gladiators” visited Incirlik AB to show support of base members serving in overseas locations and thank them for their unwavering dedication to defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

