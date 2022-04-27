Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Gladiators perform, interact with Airmen at Incirlik Air Base [Image 5 of 8]

    American Gladiators perform, interact with Airmen at Incirlik Air Base

    TURKEY

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tanji “Stealth” Johnson (left center) and Alex “Militia” Castro, both members of the athletic competition television show, “American Gladiators”, interact with Airmen from across the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 27, 2022. Cast members of “American Gladiators” visited Incirlik AB to show support of base members serving in overseas locations and thank them for their unwavering dedication to defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    This work, American Gladiators perform, interact with Airmen at Incirlik Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

