American Gladiators perform, interact with Airmen at Incirlik Air Base

Maj. Daniel Jamerson (left), 39th Force Support Squadron commander, and Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, compete in a minigame during a performance by members of the athletic competition television show, “American Gladiators”, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 27, 2022. Cast members of “American Gladiators” visited Incirlik AB to show support of base members serving in overseas locations and thank them for their unwavering dedication to defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

