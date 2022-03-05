Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Comm Bn. FEX [Image 2 of 2]

    7th Comm Bn. FEX

    JAPAN

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joseph DeMarcus 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Ammunition is prepared before a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. The 7th Comm. Bn. FEX is designed to evaluate and preserve combat readiness and familiarization of weapons systems. III MIG functions as the vanguard of the III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms in liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    M240B
    MAGTF
    M67
    7th Comm
    Indo-Pacific
    III MIG

