Ammunition is prepared before a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. The 7th Comm. Bn. FEX is designed to evaluate and preserve combat readiness and familiarization of weapons systems. III MIG functions as the vanguard of the III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms in liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 02:22 Photo ID: 7173042 VIRIN: 220503-M-YS392-1010 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 547.2 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Comm Bn. FEX [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.