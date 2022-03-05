Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Comm Bn. FEX [Image 1 of 2]

    7th Comm Bn. FEX

    JAPAN

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joseph DeMarcus 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Miller, a logistics chief with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, distributes M67 grenades during a field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. The 7th Comm. Bn. FEX is designed to evaluate and preserve combat readiness and familiarization of weapons systems. III MIG functions as the vanguard of the III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms in liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 02:21
    Photo ID: 7173041
    VIRIN: 220503-M-YS392-1006
    Resolution: 2979x4573
    Size: 966.14 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Comm Bn. FEX [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Comm Bn. FEX
    7th Comm Bn. FEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M240B
    MAGTF
    M67
    7th Comm
    Indo-Pacific
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT