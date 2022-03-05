U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Miller, a logistics chief with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, distributes M67 grenades during a field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. The 7th Comm. Bn. FEX is designed to evaluate and preserve combat readiness and familiarization of weapons systems. III MIG functions as the vanguard of the III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms in liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

