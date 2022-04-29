General Rupp Visits CFAO

KADENA, Japan (April 29, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Capt. Patrick Dziekan, right, gives a command brief to Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, at CFAO headquarters, April 29, 2022. Dziekan discussed with Rupp the missions, initiatives, and operations that CFAO takes part in to maintain high levels of mission readiness in order to ensure security of Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum)

