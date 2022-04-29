Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Rupp Visits CFAO [Image 2 of 2]

    General Rupp Visits CFAO

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (April 29, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Capt. Patrick Dziekan, right, gives a command brief to Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, at CFAO headquarters, April 29, 2022. Dziekan discussed with Rupp the missions, initiatives, and operations that CFAO takes part in to maintain high levels of mission readiness in order to ensure security of Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum)

    Okinawa
    USNAVY
    USFJ
    CFAO
    official visit

