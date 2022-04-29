General Rupp Visits CFAO

KADENA, Japan (April 29, 2022) Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, stands with Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Capt. Patrick Dziekan at CFAO headquarters, April 29, 2022. During his visit to CFAO headquarters, Rupp was briefed on the 180 Navy personnel stationed at CFAO and their contributions to the security of Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Krigbaum)

