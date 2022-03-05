U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct a rapid response inspection at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. Routine short-notice inspections ensure III MEF Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. 3/2 is currently forward-deployed under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 22:28
|Photo ID:
|7172887
|VIRIN:
|220503-M-AR498-031
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V32 Rapid Response Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS
