    V32 Rapid Response Inspection [Image 2 of 4]

    V32 Rapid Response Inspection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct a rapid response inspection at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. Routine short-notice inspections ensure III MEF Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. 3/2 is currently forward-deployed under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 22:28
    Photo ID: 7172883
    VIRIN: 220503-M-AR498-889
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V32 Rapid Response Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

