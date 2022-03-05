V32 Rapid Response Inspection

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct a rapid response inspection at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. Routine short-notice inspections ensure III MEF Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. 3/2 is currently forward-deployed under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

