    JGSDF ARDB with 5th ANGLICO Practice Fire Support Calls [Image 6 of 8]

    JGSDF ARDB with 5th ANGLICO Practice Fire Support Calls

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua Barnes, right, with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (5th ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), gives feedback to Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) Sgt. 1st Class Akira Wada, far left, and Master Sgt. Shota Mieno, center, on their communications protocol, April 18, 2022, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. ARDB service members completed simulated fire and air support missions to prepare them for calling American aircraft and fire support in an operational environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 19:52
    Photo ID: 7172687
    VIRIN: 220418-M-MJ391-1078
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.7 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF ARDB with 5th ANGLICO Practice Fire Support Calls [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    communications
    5th ANGLICO
    fire support
    JGSDF
    III MEF
    ARDB

