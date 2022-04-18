JGSDF ARDB with 5th ANGLICO Practice Fire Support Calls

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dexter Colton with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (5th ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), debriefs with service members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) on the aftermath of a communications exercise, April 18, 2022, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. ARDB service members completed simulated fire and air support missions to prepare them for calling American aircraft and fire support in an operational environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

