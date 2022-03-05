Staff Sgt. Colby Kuberski, an M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank gunner assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, cools off in an arm immersion tank after he and his crew finished table VI during the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup demonstrates the autonomy and empowerment the Army places on junior leaders, especially our NCOs, to train and act decisively while operating the most lethal mechanized team of Abrams tanks and M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 19:15 Photo ID: 7172563 VIRIN: 220503-A-GN091-006 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 1.04 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartan Soldier cools off during the Sullivan Cup [Image 3 of 3], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.