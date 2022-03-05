Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Soldier cools off during the Sullivan Cup [Image 1 of 3]

    Spartan Soldier cools off during the Sullivan Cup

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. William Griffen 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Grant Arnall, an M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank driver assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, cools off in an arm immersion tank after he and his crew finished table VI during the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup demonstrates the autonomy and empowerment the Army places on junior leaders, especially our NCOs, to train and act decisively while operating the most lethal mechanized team of Abrams tanks and M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Photo ID: 7172562
    VIRIN: 220503-A-GN091-005
    Resolution: 2662x1775
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldier cools off during the Sullivan Cup [Image 3 of 3], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank

