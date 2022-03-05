Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall trains at Sentry Savannah [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Tyndall trains at Sentry Savannah

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cesar Arguello, 43d Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs preflight procedures of an F-22 Raptor at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, May 3, 2022. The 325th Fighter Wing sent more than 200 personnel and 22 aircraft to participate in Sentry Savannah, a near-peer training exercise hosted by the Air National Guard’s Air Dominance Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 18:54
