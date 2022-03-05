Team Tyndall trains at Sentry Savannah

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cesar Arguello, 43d Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, performs preflight procedures of an F-22 Raptor at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, May 3, 2022. The 325th Fighter Wing sent more than 200 personnel and 22 aircraft to participate in Sentry Savannah, a near-peer training exercise hosted by the Air National Guard’s Air Dominance Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

