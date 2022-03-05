U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zackary Merritt, 43d Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, rests against a tire of an F-22 Raptor at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The 325th Fighter Wing sent more than 200 personnel and 22 aircraft to participate in Sentry Savannah, a near-peer training exercise hosted by the Air National Guard’s Air Dominance Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 18:54 Photo ID: 7172532 VIRIN: 220503-F-PU449-1002 Resolution: 5330x3518 Size: 680.1 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Tyndall trains at Sentry Savannah [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.