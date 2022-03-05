U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zackary Merritt, 43d Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, rests against a tire of an F-22 Raptor at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The 325th Fighter Wing sent more than 200 personnel and 22 aircraft to participate in Sentry Savannah, a near-peer training exercise hosted by the Air National Guard’s Air Dominance Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 18:54
|Photo ID:
|7172532
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-PU449-1002
|Resolution:
|5330x3518
|Size:
|680.1 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Tyndall trains at Sentry Savannah [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
