    502nd ABW Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    502nd ABW Change of Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Tristin English 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller passes the guidon to Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, during the 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio change of command ceremony at JBSA-Lackland’s Pfingston Reception Center, May 3, 2022. The change of command ceremony represents the formal passing of responsibility, authority and accountability of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:20
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    CoC
    Change of Command
    AETC
    502nd
    ABW

