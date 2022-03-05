502nd ABW Change of Command

U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers during the 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio change of command ceremony at JBSA-Lackland’s Pfingston Reception Center, May 3, 2022. When a change of command takes place, the flag is passed to the individual assuming command in the presence of the entire unit. All attending members can witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English)

