Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, honor the nine Airmen who perished in the Rican 68 C-130 airplane crash in Savannah, Georgia, May 2, 2018, during a remembrance ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, May 2, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Josue Rivera)
