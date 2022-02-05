Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    05.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, honor the nine Airmen who perished in the Rican 68 C-130 airplane crash in Savannah, Georgia, May 2, 2018, during a remembrance ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, May 2, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Josue Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 12:29
    Photo ID: 7171730
    VIRIN: 220502-Z-UP252-1010
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony
    Rican 68 Remembrance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Rican68
    Bucaneros
    156 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT