    Project: Go-Comm [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The first iteration of the Project: Go-Comm portable communications kit sits ready for use in October 2021. The prototype kit was built with commercially available parts and can be set up in under 20 minutes without specialized training or personnel to operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7171250
    VIRIN: 211015-F-LF778-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1362
    Size: 473.32 KB
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project: Go-Comm [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B1-B
    Global Strike
    Go-Comm

