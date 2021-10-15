The first iteration of the Project: Go-Comm portable communications kit sits ready for use in October 2021. The prototype kit was built with commercially available parts and can be set up in under 20 minutes without specialized training or personnel to operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 09:19 Photo ID: 7171250 VIRIN: 211015-F-LF778-1006 Resolution: 2048x1362 Size: 473.32 KB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project: Go-Comm [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.