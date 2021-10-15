Senior Airman Jordan Heck, 7th Communications Squadron client systems apprentice, establishes GO-Comm connectivity with SpaceX’s Starlink service on Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom, in October 2021. SrA Heck developed the portable communications kit, leveraging only $3,000 of squadron innovation funds to build two kits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 09:20 Photo ID: 7171249 VIRIN: 211015-F-LF778-1005 Resolution: 2048x1462 Size: 334.34 KB Location: GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project: Go-Comm [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.