    Project: Go-Comm

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jordan Heck, 7th Communications Squadron client systems apprentice, establishes GO-Comm connectivity with SpaceX’s Starlink service on Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom, in October 2021. SrA Heck developed the portable communications kit, leveraging only $3,000 of squadron innovation funds to build two kits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Project: Go-Comm
    B1-B
    Global Strike
    Go-Comm

