Senior Airman Jordan Heck, 7th Communications Squadron client systems apprentice, establishes GO-Comm connectivity with SpaceX’s Starlink service on Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom, in October 2021. SrA Heck developed the portable communications kit, leveraging only $3,000 of squadron innovation funds to build two kits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 09:20
|Photo ID:
|7171249
|VIRIN:
|211015-F-LF778-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1462
|Size:
|334.34 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Project: Go-Comm [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
