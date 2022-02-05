Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARCENT SgtMaj holds Townhall for TF 51/5 [Image 5 of 5]

    MARCENT SgtMaj holds Townhall for TF 51/5

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (May 2, 2022) - Sgt. Maj. Steven L. Lunsford, the Sergeant Major of Marine Forces Central Command (MARCENT) held a townhall meeting for the enlisted Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 2. The townhall was held so Lunsford could address the enlisted members and answer any questions they had about the Marine Corps future and Naval integration. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 09:20
    Photo ID: 7171245
    VIRIN: 220502-M-SX452-096
    Resolution: 4563x3550
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARCENT SgtMaj holds Townhall for TF 51/5 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAHRAIN
    MARCENT
    CENTCOMM
    TF 51/5

