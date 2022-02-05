MARCENT SgtMaj holds Townhall for TF 51/5

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (May 2, 2022) - Sgt. Maj. Steven L. Lunsford, the Sergeant Major of Marine Forces Central Command (MARCENT) held a townhall meeting for the enlisted Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 2. The townhall was held so Lunsford could address the enlisted members and answer any questions they had about the Marine Corps future and Naval integration. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

