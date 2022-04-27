220427-N-DO281-2091

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, on the flight deck, April 27. Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 07:12 Photo ID: 7171020 VIRIN: 220427-N-DO281-2091 Resolution: 6415x4103 Size: 1.54 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.