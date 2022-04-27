Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220427-N-DO281-2091
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, on the flight deck, April 27. Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 07:12
    Photo ID: 7171020
    VIRIN: 220427-N-DO281-2091
    Resolution: 6415x4103
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    DDG 117

