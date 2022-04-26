Maj. Gen Robert M. Collins, right, Program Executive Officer for Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, discusses with Mr. Young Bang, center right, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), the feedback from the February 2022 Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot with pilot unit representatives, Lt. Col. Tom Lamb, center left, commander of the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Maj. Todd Klinzing-Donaldson, communication and network officer for the 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, at Fort Myer, Virginia, April 26, 2022. The Army will use the Soldier feedback and data collected from the pilot to inform the Army's Capability Set 25 network design and market research to determine currently available and maturing industry solutions for potential armored formation network integration. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sean Minton)

Spartan Brigade takes On-The-Move Pilot feedback on the road