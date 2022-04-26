Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Capt. Sean Minton 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen Robert M. Collins, right, Program Executive Officer for Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, discusses with Mr. Young Bang, center right, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), the feedback from the February 2022 Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot with pilot unit representatives, Lt. Col. Tom Lamb, center left, commander of the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Maj. Todd Klinzing-Donaldson, communication and network officer for the 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, at Fort Myer, Virginia, April 26, 2022. The Army will use the Soldier feedback and data collected from the pilot to inform the Army's Capability Set 25 network design and market research to determine currently available and maturing industry solutions for potential armored formation network integration. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sean Minton)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 01:21
    Photo ID: 7170880
    VIRIN: 220426-A-EP547-1002
    Resolution: 3541x3023
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Brigade takes On-The-Move Pilot feedback on the road [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Sean Minton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forscom
    3ID
    PEO C3T
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    OTM

